Mayor: 11 injured in Kharkiv due to Russian attack on civilian enterprise

As a result of a Russian military strike on a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv, 11 people have been injured, one of the victims is in serious condition, three are hospitalized, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The number of victims of hostile shelling of a civilian enterprise has increased to 11. One of them is in serious condition. A total of three people were hospitalized - Terekhov wrote.

The enemy struck Kharkiv with a KAB, preliminary, production was damaged - RMA