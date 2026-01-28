$42.960.17
15 units of Russian aviation destroyed at 5 airfields: SBU "Alpha" fighters inflicted over $1 billion in damage on the enemy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

SBU "Alpha" unit fighters attacked 5 Russian airfields, destroying 15 units of aviation equipment and warehouses worth over $1 billion. Among the destroyed were fighters, bombers, helicopters, and a transport aircraft.

15 units of Russian aviation destroyed at 5 airfields: SBU "Alpha" fighters inflicted over $1 billion in damage on the enemy

Over the past year, soldiers of the "Alpha" unit of the Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked 5 Russian airfields with drones and destroyed 15 units of enemy aircraft, fuel and ammunition depots totaling over $1 billion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The Service published video confirmation of one of its successful operations.

They reported the destruction of:

  • 11 fighter and bomber aircraft: Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-27, Su-24, MiG-31;
    • 3 helicopters: Mi-28, Mi-26, Mi-8;
      • 1 transport aircraft: An-26.

        The enemy is used to feeling safe deep in the rear. But for the special forces of the "Alpha" unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, distance has long ceased to matter

        - the post says.

        Recall

        Earlier, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported that in 2025, with the help of drones, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit almost 820,000 enemy targets, eliminating more than 240,000 occupiers.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
        Technology
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        An-32P
        Sukhoi Su-24
        Sukhoi Su-27
        Sukhoi Su-30
        Mykhailo Fedorov
        Su-34
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Mi-8
        MiG-31