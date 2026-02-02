$42.810.04
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
06:38 PM • 9032 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Exclusive
06:37 PM • 8880 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
06:01 PM • 7336 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 9112 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 15936 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 23344 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 37827 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 60253 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 75384 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frosts
147 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy used almost 5.2 thousand drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Since the beginning of the day, 147 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5,199 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,860 shelling attacks.

147 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy used almost 5.2 thousand drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 147 combat engagements have taken place at the front. As reported by the General Staff, the enemy used 5199 kamikaze drones and carried out 2860 shellings, reports UNN.

The enemy launched 60 air strikes, dropped 150 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5199 kamikaze drones and carried out 2860 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack. The enemy launched one air strike, dropped four guided aerial bombs, carried out 99 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk, Dvorichanske and towards the settlements of Prylipka, Kutkivka, Fyholivka. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks.

Four attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction in the area of the settlement of Zahryzove and towards Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane. Another combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka, Zarichne and towards Drobycheve, Stavky, Dibrova. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance, in the area of the settlement of Dronivka and towards Kalenyky, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched one attack in the direction of the settlement of Chervone, and was repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 11 times near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Stepanivka, Novopalivka, Mykolaipillia, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 39 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Svitle and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 43 occupiers and wounded 23; destroyed 70 unmanned aerial vehicles, five units of automotive equipment, three ground robotic complexes, two units of special equipment, and also hit three artillery systems, a radar station, one unit of heavy automotive equipment, six units of automotive equipment and fifteen shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped four attacks by the occupiers in the area of Yehorivka, Zlahoda and towards Ostapivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 18 attacks by the occupiers - in the area of Huliaipole, Dorozhnyanka and towards Svyatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, Zelene. Zaliznychne, Lisne, Hirke, Kopani, Dolynka, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

General Staff on the front situation: 63 combat engagements recorded, 21 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction02.02.26, 16:21 • 2222 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk