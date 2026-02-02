147 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy used almost 5.2 thousand drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 147 combat engagements have taken place at the front. As reported by the General Staff, the enemy used 5199 kamikaze drones and carried out 2860 shellings, reports UNN.

The enemy launched 60 air strikes, dropped 150 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5199 kamikaze drones and carried out 2860 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack. The enemy launched one air strike, dropped four guided aerial bombs, carried out 99 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk, Dvorichanske and towards the settlements of Prylipka, Kutkivka, Fyholivka. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks.

Four attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction in the area of the settlement of Zahryzove and towards Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane. Another combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka, Zarichne and towards Drobycheve, Stavky, Dibrova. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance, in the area of the settlement of Dronivka and towards Kalenyky, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched one attack in the direction of the settlement of Chervone, and was repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 11 times near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Stepanivka, Novopalivka, Mykolaipillia, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 39 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Svitle and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 43 occupiers and wounded 23; destroyed 70 unmanned aerial vehicles, five units of automotive equipment, three ground robotic complexes, two units of special equipment, and also hit three artillery systems, a radar station, one unit of heavy automotive equipment, six units of automotive equipment and fifteen shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped four attacks by the occupiers in the area of Yehorivka, Zlahoda and towards Ostapivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 18 attacks by the occupiers - in the area of Huliaipole, Dorozhnyanka and towards Svyatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, Zelene. Zaliznychne, Lisne, Hirke, Kopani, Dolynka, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

General Staff on the front situation: 63 combat engagements recorded, 21 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction