General Staff on the front situation: 63 combat engagements recorded, 21 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 63 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught in the Pokrovsk direction and have already repelled 21 attacks, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation on the areas of settlements, including Tymonovychi, Chernihiv Oblast; Brusky, Pavlivka, Rohizne, Kozache, Iskriskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Sumy Oblast. - the summary states.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy made one attempt to advance, 55 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, and towards Prylipka, Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched one attack towards Kurylivka; the combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the invaders in the areas of Serednie, Novoselivka, Zarichne, and towards Drobycheve, Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Novopavlivka, Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 28 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 21 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times, in the areas of Yehorivka, Zlahoda, and towards Ostapivske. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, and towards Dobropillia, Zelene. Six combat engagements are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Lisne, Hirke, Kopani, Dolynka, Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, no enemy offensive actions were observed.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

