February 1, 12:49 PM • 11985 views
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM • 24223 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 42995 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 28476 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 36122 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 27804 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 45948 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 61623 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 39204 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 36410 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Minus 850 soldiers and over a thousand UAVs: the General Staff reported on the occupiers' losses per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

On February 1, Russian troops lost 850 soldiers and 1083 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.02.26 amount to 1,241,530 personnel.

Minus 850 soldiers and over a thousand UAVs: the General Staff reported on the occupiers' losses per day

On February 1, Russian troops lost 850 soldiers and 1083 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.02.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1241530 (+850) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11627 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23981 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 36802 (+25)
          • MLRS ‒ 1633 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1291 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 121217 (+1083)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4205 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 76585 (+146)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4057 (+2)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian advances slowed down in late December 2025 and early January 2026. This was likely due to less favorable weather conditions and a cessation of efforts to meet "arbitrary deadlines" at the end of the year.

                              More than 69% of Ukrainians do not believe in peace with Russia and consider its goal to be the destruction of Ukraine as a nation - survey16.01.26, 11:14 • 11938 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine