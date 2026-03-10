130 battles took place on the front on March 9 - General Staff

Over the past day, 130 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles, 90 air strikes, dropping 251 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, they used 9812 kamikaze drones and carried out 3887 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 84 with multiple rocket launchers.

The occupiers launched air strikes, particularly in the areas of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region: Pokrovske, Kolomiytsi, Chornenkove, Pysantsi, Havrylivka, Orly; in Zaporizhzhia region: Vozdvyzhivka, Svitla Dolyna, Novosoloshine, Barvinivka, Novoselevka, Pryluky, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Lisne, Kopani, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne, Veselyanka, Prymorske.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, four UAV control points, four artillery systems, one warehouse, and two other important objects of the Russian invaders.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 115 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements over the past day, including four using MLRS. They launched four air strikes using eight guided aerial bombs.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders towards the settlements of Popivka and Lyman.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlement of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked five times. They tried to break into the Ukrainian defense towards the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, Drobycheve, and in the area of Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Riznykivka and in the areas of the settlements of Zakitne, Platonivka, Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once in the area of Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 29 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and towards Vilne, Novooleksandrivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Dobropillia, Ternove, Berezove, Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 28 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Myrne, Luhivske, Huliaipole, and towards the settlements of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Zelene, Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, there was one combat engagement towards Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no assault actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 950 personnel. The enemy also lost 13 tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 73 artillery systems, four multiple rocket launchers, two air defense systems, 2169 unmanned aerial vehicles, 221 units of automotive equipment, and four units of special equipment.

Recall

