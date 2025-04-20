127 combat engagements over the past day: 39 assaults stopped in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war
03:00 AM • 14447 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 22796 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 30610 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 36624 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 26023 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 21909 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19043 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 79748 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85866 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 85201 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
2.4m/s
32%
749 mm
Popular news

"Married" for UAH 50,000: Another sham marriage exposed at the border

April 19, 10:18 PM • 10592 views

Laminated marriage and birth certificates are valid - Ministry of Justice

April 19, 10:55 PM • 10485 views

Ukraine is rapidly ramping up production of key weapons in the war with Russia - WP

April 19, 11:39 PM • 14309 views

Looting on an industrial scale: the occupiers boast about the "successes" of the Mariupol port

April 20, 01:45 AM • 6718 views

Israel has no choice but to continue the war in Gaza – Netanyahu

03:42 AM • 12540 views
Publications

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

06:00 AM • 4856 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

03:00 AM • 14447 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 32600 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 33319 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 79748 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 36624 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 28639 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 30648 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 31853 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 65679 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

127 combat engagements over the past day: 39 assaults stopped in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

Over the past day, 127 combat engagements occurred on the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 39 enemy assault actions.

127 combat engagements over the past day: 39 assaults stopped in the Pokrovsk direction

Over the past day, 127 combat engagements were recorded. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian military stopped 39 assault actions of the aggressor. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00 on 20.04.2025, 127 combat engagements occurred on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

The General Staff reports that yesterday the enemy launched 103 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 170 KABs, and used 2781 kamikaze drones for attacks. The enemy also conducted 5912 artillery shellings, including 115 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy launched air strikes, including on the areas of settlements Ryasne, Velykyi Prykil, Stepok, Myropilske in Sumy Oblast; Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske and Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

- the report states.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 39 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of settlements Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Vodyane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Sribne, Bohdanivka, Troitske, Novotoretske, Svyridonivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, and in the direction of Stara Mykolaivka," reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

AFU destroyed 950 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment per day20.04.25, 07:55 • 1524 views

The General Staff also reports on the situation in other directions:

• In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to advance twice in the areas of Vovchansk and Mala Shapkyivka.

• In the Kupiansk direction, there were seven enemy attacks yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Zahryzove, Kindrashivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, and Petropavlivka.

• In the Lyman direction, 14 combat engagements took place. The enemy tried to advance near Novomykhailivka, Nove, Yampilivka, as well as in the directions of Torske, Hrekivka, Hlushchenkove, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna.

• In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the area of the settlement Verkhnokamyanske.

• In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched seven attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Kurdyumivka.

• Over the past day, in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units 18 times in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, Dachne, and in the direction of Dyliivka.

• In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 invader attacks in the areas of Pryvilne, Novoselka, and Kostiantynopil.

• In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the direction of Mala Tokmachka and near Novoandriivka.

• In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

• In the Kursk Oblast, over the past day, Ukrainian warriors repelled 20 invader attacks, the enemy also launched 15 air strikes, using 25 KABs, and conducted 356 shellings, eight of which were from MLRS.

• In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

In addition, it is reported that over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three UAV control points, two air defense assets, and five missile and artillery assets of the Russian invaders.

Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy: 387 shellings in half a day, Russia does not adhere to the silence regime20.04.25, 06:48 • 2316 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,954.50
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,605.44