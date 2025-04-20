127 combat engagements over the past day: 39 assaults stopped in the Pokrovsk direction

Over the past day, 127 combat engagements were recorded. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian military stopped 39 assault actions of the aggressor. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00 on 20.04.2025, 127 combat engagements occurred on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

The General Staff reports that yesterday the enemy launched 103 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 170 KABs, and used 2781 kamikaze drones for attacks. The enemy also conducted 5912 artillery shellings, including 115 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy launched air strikes, including on the areas of settlements Ryasne, Velykyi Prykil, Stepok, Myropilske in Sumy Oblast; Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske and Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast - the report states.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 39 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of settlements Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Vodyane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Sribne, Bohdanivka, Troitske, Novotoretske, Svyridonivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, and in the direction of Stara Mykolaivka," reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff also reports on the situation in other directions:

• In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to advance twice in the areas of Vovchansk and Mala Shapkyivka.

• In the Kupiansk direction, there were seven enemy attacks yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Zahryzove, Kindrashivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, and Petropavlivka.

• In the Lyman direction, 14 combat engagements took place. The enemy tried to advance near Novomykhailivka, Nove, Yampilivka, as well as in the directions of Torske, Hrekivka, Hlushchenkove, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna.

• In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the area of the settlement Verkhnokamyanske.

• In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched seven attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Kurdyumivka.

• Over the past day, in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units 18 times in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, Dachne, and in the direction of Dyliivka.

• In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 invader attacks in the areas of Pryvilne, Novoselka, and Kostiantynopil.

• In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the direction of Mala Tokmachka and near Novoandriivka.

• In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

• In the Kursk Oblast, over the past day, Ukrainian warriors repelled 20 invader attacks, the enemy also launched 15 air strikes, using 25 KABs, and conducted 356 shellings, eight of which were from MLRS.

• In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

In addition, it is reported that over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three UAV control points, two air defense assets, and five missile and artillery assets of the Russian invaders.

