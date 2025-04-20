Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy: 387 shellings in half a day, Russia does not adhere to the silence regime

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war
03:00 AM • 11487 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 19443 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 28460 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 33850 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 24285 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 21387 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 18583 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 78589 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85794 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 85164 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
1.5m/s
39%
749 mm
Popular news

Protests are held in the US over Trump's policy: details

April 19, 08:26 PM • 10681 views

"Married" for UAH 50,000: Another sham marriage exposed at the border

April 19, 10:18 PM • 7740 views

Laminated marriage and birth certificates are valid - Ministry of Justice

April 19, 10:55 PM • 6892 views

Ukraine is rapidly ramping up production of key weapons in the war with Russia - WP

April 19, 11:39 PM • 12626 views

Israel has no choice but to continue the war in Gaza – Netanyahu

03:42 AM • 10424 views
Publications

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

06:00 AM • 1106 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

03:00 AM • 11487 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 31283 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 32175 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 78589 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 33850 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 27940 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 30021 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 31261 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 65086 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy: 387 shellings in half a day, Russia does not adhere to the silence regime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1470 views

President Zelenskyy reported that Russia is trying to create an impression of silence, but active battles continue at the front. According to Syrskyi, the enemy carried out hundreds of shellings and dozens of assaults recently.

Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy: 387 shellings in half a day, Russia does not adhere to the silence regime

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on active hostilities at the front, despite Russia's attempts to create the impression of a ceasefire. This is reported by UNN with a reference to the Head of State's Facebook account.

Details

On Sunday, April 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published the data from the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi as of 6:00 AM. According to operational information, Russian units conducted 59 shellings and 5 assault attacks in various areas of the front line.

One combat engagement was recorded in the Operational-Tactical Group (OTU) "Starobilsk", three combat engagements in the OTU "Donetsk" in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, and one in the Zaporizhzhia direction in the area of Stepove. Dozens of FPV drones used by the enemy

- the post reads.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian artillery strikes and drone usage were also recorded in the Kursk region.

"Our soldiers respond everywhere as the enemy deserves in specific combat circumstances. Ukraine will continue to act mirror-like," the Head of State emphasized once again.

Between 6:00 PM yesterday and 00:00 today, there were 387 shellings and 19 assault actions by the Russian army. Russians used drones 290 times

- the President of Ukraine reported.

He noted that overall, as of Easter morning, we can state that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places, it does not abandon individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine.

Russia must fully comply with the terms of the silence. Ukraine's proposal to implement and extend the silence for 30 days after 00:00 today remains valid

- stated Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We will act according to the real situation," he added.

Recall

On Saturday, April 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the evening report of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that despite the Kremlin's statements, the regime of silence is not working in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. Furthermore, shelling did not cease in some other directions at the front, and promises of silence remain just words.

Zelenskyy in his Easter address called Russia one of the biggest threats to believers20.04.25, 02:56 • 2580 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Facebook
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,098.50
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,609.98