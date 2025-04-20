Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy: 387 shellings in half a day, Russia does not adhere to the silence regime

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on active hostilities at the front, despite Russia's attempts to create the impression of a ceasefire. This is reported by UNN with a reference to the Head of State's Facebook account.

Details

On Sunday, April 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published the data from the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi as of 6:00 AM. According to operational information, Russian units conducted 59 shellings and 5 assault attacks in various areas of the front line.

One combat engagement was recorded in the Operational-Tactical Group (OTU) "Starobilsk", three combat engagements in the OTU "Donetsk" in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, and one in the Zaporizhzhia direction in the area of Stepove. Dozens of FPV drones used by the enemy - the post reads.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian artillery strikes and drone usage were also recorded in the Kursk region.

"Our soldiers respond everywhere as the enemy deserves in specific combat circumstances. Ukraine will continue to act mirror-like," the Head of State emphasized once again.

Between 6:00 PM yesterday and 00:00 today, there were 387 shellings and 19 assault actions by the Russian army. Russians used drones 290 times - the President of Ukraine reported.

He noted that overall, as of Easter morning, we can state that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places, it does not abandon individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine.

Russia must fully comply with the terms of the silence. Ukraine's proposal to implement and extend the silence for 30 days after 00:00 today remains valid - stated Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We will act according to the real situation," he added.

Recall

On Saturday, April 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the evening report of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that despite the Kremlin's statements, the regime of silence is not working in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. Furthermore, shelling did not cease in some other directions at the front, and promises of silence remain just words.

