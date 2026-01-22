$43.180.08
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 5780 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 17014 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 10578 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 12735 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 15760 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 20698 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 27431 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 41695 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 39998 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
123 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours: the hottest areas named

Kyiv • UNN

 158 views

The total number of combat engagements on the front line is 123, with the enemy actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions. In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were three attacks, the enemy launched two air strikes and carried out 34 shellings.

123 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours: the hottest areas named

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front line is 123. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three enemy attacks took place today. In addition, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropping two guided bombs, and carried out 34 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher system.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, seven combat engagements took place; the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and towards Izbytske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling an enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Synkivka.

In the Lyman direction, today the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrny, Drobycheve, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, and Yampolivka; two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked twice near the settlement of Sviato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, today there were seven enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and towards Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka; three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 56 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Ivanivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka. In some locations, combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped eight assault actions of enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Stepove, Vyshneve, Krasnohirske, and towards Nechaivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance 20 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Solodke, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, and towards Zelene and Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders are repelling an enemy attack in the Plavni area.

In the Dnipro direction, the occupier made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22

