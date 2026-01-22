Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on the losses of Russian occupation forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. As of the morning of January 22, the total number of liquidated aggressor personnel exceeded 1,230,810. In the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,070 invaders. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The defense forces continue to effectively destroy the enemy's combat potential. Over the past day, the occupiers suffered the greatest losses in artillery systems and vehicles. The total figures for destroyed equipment are as follows:

Tanks: 11,596 (+9 per day)

Armored combat vehicles: 23,943 (+5)

Artillery systems: 36,516 (+53)

MLRS: 1,623 (+2)

Air defense systems: 1,282 (+3)

Operational-tactical UAVs: 112,828 (+669)

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 75,416 (+178)

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff

Air and sea targets

The figures for destroyed aircraft and naval vessels remained unchanged over the past day. In total, during the large-scale war, the aggressor lost 434 aircraft, 347 helicopters, 28 ships and boats, and 2 submarines. The number of destroyed cruise missiles currently stands at 4,190 units. The command emphasizes that due to the high intensity of hostilities, the data is constantly being updated.

Battles on the front increased over the past day: where it's hottest - map from the General Staff