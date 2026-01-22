Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22

$43.180.08
January 21, 10:20 PM
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
January 20, 08:12 PM
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
Popular news
Klitschko announced the terms for heating supply to Kyiv homes that were twice left without heating
January 21, 07:30 PM
The head of Russia's Krasnodar Krai reported a massive attack, casualties, and a fire.
January 21, 07:47 PM
Trump agreed with Rutte on Greenland and promised not to impose tariffs against Europe
January 21, 08:02 PM
"Passed competitive selection": lawyer Shevchuk explained how he got into the commission for the election of the deputy head of the SAPO
January 21, 08:27 PM
Meloni postponed signing up for Trump's "Peace Council" due to legal risks
January 21, 08:53 PM
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:44 PM
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign
January 21, 12:13 PM
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the Director
January 20, 07:12 PM
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announced
11:40 PM
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installment
January 21, 06:19 PM
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new song
January 21, 03:49 PM
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign
January 21, 12:13 PM
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions
January 21, 06:46 AM
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated data on enemy losses as of January 22. In one day, 1,070 occupiers were eliminated, bringing the total number to over 1,230,810 people. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in artillery systems and vehicles.

Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on the losses of Russian occupation forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. As of the morning of January 22, the total number of liquidated aggressor personnel exceeded 1,230,810. In the past day alone, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,070 invaders. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The defense forces continue to effectively destroy the enemy's combat potential. Over the past day, the occupiers suffered the greatest losses in artillery systems and vehicles. The total figures for destroyed equipment are as follows:

  • Tanks: 11,596 (+9 per day)
    • Armored combat vehicles: 23,943 (+5)
      • Artillery systems: 36,516 (+53)
        • MLRS: 1,623 (+2)
          • Air defense systems: 1,282 (+3)
            • Operational-tactical UAVs: 112,828 (+669)
              • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 75,416 (+178)

                Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff19.01.26, 20:36 • 41767 views

                Air and sea targets

                The figures for destroyed aircraft and naval vessels remained unchanged over the past day. In total, during the large-scale war, the aggressor lost 434 aircraft, 347 helicopters, 28 ships and boats, and 2 submarines. The number of destroyed cruise missiles currently stands at 4,190 units. The command emphasizes that due to the high intensity of hostilities, the data is constantly being updated. 

                Battles on the front increased over the past day: where it's hottest - map from the General Staff20.01.26, 10:36 • 3100 views

                Stepan Haftko

                War in Ukraine
                Technology
                War in Ukraine
                Skirmishes
                General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                Ukraine