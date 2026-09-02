1,127 people have died following the floods in Nepal, and 56 Ukrainians are still missing

56 Ukrainians are still being searched for in Nepal after floods and landslides struck the region. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine updated as of 14:00 on September 2.

What is known about the Ukrainians missing in Nepal

The number of Ukrainian citizens being searched for in the disaster zone remains unchanged: 56 people. As of now, Ukrainian citizens are not listed among the dead or injured - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

Where the search is being conducted

As noted, search-and-rescue operations are continuing.

"On the Chinese side, the overland route has already been extended to the main impact zone of the Gyirong checkpoint, and rescue teams can now enter the area by land, although there is still no road for heavy equipment due to the area's being silted up," the Foreign Ministry reported.

It is also noted that equipment and supplies for rescuers continue to be delivered by air using drones.

Nepalese military personnel and foreign specialized teams are already working at some sites.

"In particular, an Indian technical team, together with Nepalese military personnel, is working at the Chilime and Langtang sites; at Langtang, rescuers have advanced approximately 185 meters into the tunnel," the Foreign Ministry noted.

What is distinctive about the rescue operation

"The current stage of the operation is characterized by a transition from the initial search and access to the most affected area to an expanded overland and deep search," the Foreign Ministry stated.

What the Foreign Ministry is doing

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Consular Service Department, and the Embassies of Ukraine in India and China continue to monitor the situation, maintain constant contact with the relatives of the Ukrainians who went missing in the disaster zone, and closely cooperate with the authorities of China, India, and Nepal, as well as with teams directly at the site, to facilitate search-and-rescue operations, the Ukrainian foreign policy agency reported.

The matter is under special control, the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

How many people died because of the floods in Nepal

A week after the floods, Reuters writes that as of September 2, the death toll in Nepal had risen to 1,127, while the number of people missing had risen to 4,850.