More than 100 migrants have died off the coast of Djibouti; others are missing

Photo: Reuters

A UN agency reported that a vessel capsized off the coast of Djibouti, killing 109 migrants, while more than 116 are considered missing, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 15 children were among the dead.

Survivors told the IOM that the vessel was traveling from Djibouti to Yemen and capsized near Guhere, north of the town of Obock, on the night of October 8.

The agency added that more than 80 people were rescued; all of them are Ethiopian nationals.

"This is a terrible loss of human life. Our thoughts are with the survivors, as well as with the families who have lost loved ones or still have no news of their relatives," said Alexander Kouassak, head of the IOM mission in Djibouti.

"Our teams are working on the ground together with the local authorities, providing emergency assistance. This tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers migrants face along this route as they seek opportunities to earn a living."

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The IOM reported that it is providing assistance to 64 survivors at the Migrant Response Center in Obock, while Djiboutian authorities continue search-and-rescue operations.

Thousands of migrants from countries in the Horn of Africa travel through Djibouti and cross the Bab el-Mandeb Strait en route to Yemen in search of safety and work, the IOM added.

Violence in Yemen does not deter migrants, the agency said.

According to the IOM's Missing Migrants Project, more than 900 migrants have died or gone missing along this route in 2025.