Over the past day, January 27, 105 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The occupiers launched 92 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine and dropped 275 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russians also used 7,915 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3,903 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 61 from multiple rocket launchers.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Velykomykhailivka, Orly of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Zirnytsia, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Nizhenka, Rozivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Odarivka, Tavriiske, Zhovta Krucha of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of personnel concentration and four enemy command posts.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 77 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements yesterday.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units three times in the areas of Prylipka and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were three attacks by the invaders yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Kupyansk and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked four times, trying to advance in the areas of Drobysheve, Torske, and towards Novoserhiivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, near Fedorivka and towards Platonivka, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops three times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the direction of Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka, and towards Stepanivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 32 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Filiia, Bilytske, Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions six times in the areas of Verbove, Zlahoda, and towards Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 22 times on the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, and towards Dobropillia and Zelene.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack in the Plavni area.

Over the past day, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the aggressor's offensive groups forming were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 690 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized four armored combat vehicles, 22 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher, 1012 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 77 units of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

The American Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated total Russian losses at 1.2 million people, of which 325,000 were killed. At the same time, according to the center, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel, of whom 100-140,000 were killed.