105 combat engagements recorded at the front: occupiers launched 92 airstrikes - General Staff

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
03:48 AM • 9470 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 27442 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 44041 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 34686 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 50070 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 28948 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 52026 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 25102 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 18730 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 42892 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1m/s
100%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kharkiv region, rescue operations have been completed on the train attacked by a "Shahed"; the exact number of victims will be reported after DNA examinationJanuary 27, 09:31 PM • 10177 views
Gold price once again reached an all-time high amid global instabilityJanuary 27, 10:12 PM • 10793 views
A series of explosions rocked Crimea: Kerch Bridge closed, airfields attacked - monitorsJanuary 27, 10:31 PM • 13067 views
The Hungarian government launched a petition against financial aid to Ukraine before the elections with provocative images of ZelenskyyJanuary 27, 11:29 PM • 12680 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff04:58 AM • 9864 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 50070 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 36345 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 52026 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 50568 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 42892 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jerome Powell
Nicolas Maduro
Keir Starmer
Xi Jinping
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 18133 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 17868 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 25539 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 29219 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 36080 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Truth Social
WhatsApp

105 combat engagements recorded at the front: occupiers launched 92 airstrikes - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

On January 27, 105 combat engagements took place at the front. The occupiers carried out 92 air strikes and dropped 275 guided aerial bombs.

105 combat engagements recorded at the front: occupiers launched 92 airstrikes - General Staff

Over the past day, January 27, 105 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The occupiers launched 92 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine and dropped 275 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russians also used 7,915 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3,903 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 61 from multiple rocket launchers.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Velykomykhailivka, Orly of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Zirnytsia, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Nizhenka, Rozivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Odarivka, Tavriiske, Zhovta Krucha of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of personnel concentration and four enemy command posts.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 77 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements yesterday.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units three times in the areas of Prylipka and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were three attacks by the invaders yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Kupyansk and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked four times, trying to advance in the areas of Drobysheve, Torske, and towards Novoserhiivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, near Fedorivka and towards Platonivka, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops three times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the direction of Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka, and towards Stepanivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 32 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Filiia, Bilytske, Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions six times in the areas of Verbove, Zlahoda, and towards Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 22 times on the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, and towards Dobropillia and Zelene.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack in the Plavni area.

Over the past day, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the aggressor's offensive groups forming were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 690 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized four armored combat vehicles, 22 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher, 1012 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 77 units of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

The American Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated total Russian losses at 1.2 million people, of which 325,000 were killed. At the same time, according to the center, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel, of whom 100-140,000 were killed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine