105 animals were evacuated from Oleshky - Lubinets

Dmytro Lubinets. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, did not disclose the number of people evacuated from the temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region. At the same time, according to him, 105 animals, including 4 parrots, were successfully evacuated. The Ombudsman said this during a press conference on November 2, UNN reports.

Details

The Ombudsman did not disclose the number of people evacuated from Oleshky due to an agreement with the russian federation.

"We do not disclose figures on how many citizens chose to return to Ukraine and how many citizens left for territory controlled by the russian federation," Lubinets said.

"Our citizens did not come alone. Many of them took their pets with them. We managed to bring back 105 pets, including 4 parrots. There were very many dogs and cats," Lubinets said.

We remind you

As part of a humanitarian mission and an accompanying ceasefire regime in Oleshky, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, nearly 800 people were evacuated .