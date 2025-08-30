104 combat engagements took place at the front, 38 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, since the beginning of the day, 104 combat engagements have taken place on the front. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation on the front as of 16:00 on August 30, 2025, writes UNN.

Border settlements, including Malushyne, Velyka Berizka, Novovasylivka, Sytne, Prohres, Tovstodubove in Sumy Oblast; Liskivshchyna, Hremyach, Leonivka, Arkhypivka, Khrenivka in Chernihiv Oblast, suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks, and four more combat engagements are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched three air strikes, dropped a total of 10 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 94 artillery shellings, including one from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Our soldiers today stopped four attacks, and one more enemy attack is ongoing in the area of Vovchansk and Kamyanka in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out assault actions six times in the areas of Petropavlivka and Kupyansk. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 15 times near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kolodyazi, Dibrova, towards the settlements of Shandryholove, Dronivka. Currently, five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack. The invading units tried to advance near Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive operations today.

In the Toretsk direction, in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka, our soldiers stopped five enemy offensive actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 38 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Shakhove, Sukhetske, Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, in the direction of Pokrovsk and Zoloty Kolodyaz. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 33 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Oleksandrogad, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, in the direction of Novoselevka, Kamyshivakha. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, but the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohirya.

The aggressor attacked three times in the Orikhiv direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Kamyanske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In other areas of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

