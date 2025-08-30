$41.260.00
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed an explosives warehouse in Russia's Tula region - sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

Ukrainian intelligence attacked an underground explosives warehouse at a chemical plant in Russia's Tula region. The warehouse stored pyroxylin powder, and local residents heard explosions.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed an explosives warehouse in Russia's Tula region - sources

Ukrainian intelligence forces attacked an underground explosives depot at the PJSC "Aleksinsky Chemical Plant" in the Tula region of the Russian Federation. Sources told UNN journalist about this.

On the night of August 30, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine attacked an underground explosives depot at the PJSC "Aleksinsky Chemical Plant" in Aleksin, Tula region, Russian Federation.

- the interlocutor reported.

According to a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate, the protected warehouse specifically stored pyroxylin powder (smokeless powder used in ammunition for small arms, artillery systems, and certain rocket engines). According to reports in local public groups, local residents heard loud explosions, and then fire trucks and ambulances headed to the scene.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense notes that work to neutralize the enemy's military-industrial complex will continue throughout the so-called Russia and beyond.

Addition

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on "night rumbling" in temporarily occupied Crimea and that HUR fighters hit a Russian radar station.

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Crimea