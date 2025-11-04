103 combat engagements took place on the front: the General Staff reported where the enemy is most active

ukenru
03:06 PM • 1666 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 8856 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12438 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 11680 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 13335 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 13541 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20125 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42700 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24117 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81116 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Oil prices fell amid oversupply fears after OPEC+ production plansNovember 4, 06:25 AM • 10007 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37103 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 29183 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhoto10:24 AM • 6568 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 13340 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 8856 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 6560 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12438 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42700 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37335 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
David Beckham
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Romania
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 13542 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 29376 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 28181 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 32368 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 41921 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)
9K720 Iskander

103 combat engagements took place on the front: the General Staff reported where the enemy is most active

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

Over the past day, 103 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy is active in the Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Oleksandrivka directions. Ukrainian defenders stopped enemy attacks and achieved partial success in certain areas.

103 combat engagements took place on the front: the General Staff reported where the enemy is most active

In total, since the beginning of the day, 103 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Oleksandrivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Border settlements, including Bobylivka, Hirky, Kucherivka, Vasylivka, Shalyhyne of Sumy Oblast; Zarichchia, Serhiivske of Chernihiv Oblast, suffered from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropped five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 87 shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems. In certain areas, our defenders had partial success, advancing and consolidating their positions.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and Dvorichanske. Four more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out four assault actions near the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka. Our defenders are successfully destroying the enemy, continuing counter-sabotage measures in the Kupyansk area.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Drobycheve, and in the direction of Lyman. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Vyyimka, Pereyizne, and towards Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our soldiers stopped seven enemy offensive actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, and in the direction of Berestok and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 27 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Novoukrainka, Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 23 attacks. In this direction, search and strike operations of the Defense Forces are ongoing in the area of Pokrovsk. The enemy is suffering losses.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of Yalta, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Yehorivka, Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled one Russian attack in the area of Novomykolaivka, and another combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement has taken place in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other areas of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

163 battles on the front: the hottest in three directions - General Staff map04.11.25, 08:15 • 2006 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Chernihiv Oblast
Kupyansk