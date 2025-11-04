103 combat engagements took place on the front: the General Staff reported where the enemy is most active

In total, since the beginning of the day, 103 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Oleksandrivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Border settlements, including Bobylivka, Hirky, Kucherivka, Vasylivka, Shalyhyne of Sumy Oblast; Zarichchia, Serhiivske of Chernihiv Oblast, suffered from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropped five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 87 shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems. In certain areas, our defenders had partial success, advancing and consolidating their positions.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and Dvorichanske. Four more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out four assault actions near the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka. Our defenders are successfully destroying the enemy, continuing counter-sabotage measures in the Kupyansk area.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Drobycheve, and in the direction of Lyman. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Vyyimka, Pereyizne, and towards Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our soldiers stopped seven enemy offensive actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, and in the direction of Berestok and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 27 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Novoukrainka, Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 23 attacks. In this direction, search and strike operations of the Defense Forces are ongoing in the area of Pokrovsk. The enemy is suffering losses.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of Yalta, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Yehorivka, Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled one Russian attack in the area of Novomykolaivka, and another combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement has taken place in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other areas of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

