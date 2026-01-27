Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sharply criticized Europe at the World Economic Forum in Davos, accusing European leaders of indecisiveness, slowness, and a lack of strategic unity. According to the head of state, Europe should not be "a salad of small and medium-sized states, seasoned by enemies," but should become an independent global force that determines the course of events, rather than reacting to them belatedly.

Until recently, Zelenskyy's rhetoric regarding the European Union remained diplomatic and grateful. The President regularly thanked European partners for financial and military assistance and sanctions policy against Russia. However, the speech in Davos demonstrated a noticeable change in tone — from restrained diplomacy to harsh, almost ultimatum-like criticism not only of individual decisions but also of the very logic of European security policy.

The key message of the speech was the emotional statement: "We must not accept that Europe is just a salad of small and medium-sized states, seasoned by enemies."

According to Zelenskyy, Europe has not formed a single strong position either on the Peace Council or on global security challenges, while the United States makes decisions much faster.

Things are moving faster than Europe. How can Europe catch up? We must not relegate ourselves to secondary roles - emphasized the president.

Such statements differ significantly from traditional diplomatic formulations and, as experts note, demonstrate Kyiv's deep irritation at the EU's inability to quickly move from discussions to actions.

Political scientist Yevhen Magda, in a comment to UNN, notes that the context of the speech is important. Zelenskyy arrived in Davos against the backdrop of active contacts with Donald Trump, and the criticism of the EU came after these negotiations.

Many European leaders reacted skeptically to this criticism. This is a logical reaction, given that these words were uttered after a conversation with Donald Trump - explains the political scientist.

Among Zelenskyy's main criticisms are Europe's fragmentation, the lack of unity on defense, sanctions, and the use of frozen Russian assets. The President compared the situation to the movie "Groundhog Day," emphasizing that he has to repeat the same calls year after year.

"Europe must know how to defend itself. A year has passed - and nothing has changed," Zelenskyy said.

Separately, the president emphasized the contrast between Europe and the United States, highlighting Washington's ability to act quickly and decisively, particularly on sanctions and security issues. He directly stated that without US involvement, no security guarantees would work, effectively questioning the EU's strategic autonomy.

Yevhen Magda is also skeptical about Europe's prospects of becoming an independent security player in the near future.

The political culture of the European Union is built on negotiations and agreements. But today the world demands quick decisions. This is extremely difficult for the EU - he says.

The expert also notes that loud rhetoric in itself is not an end in itself.

Applause means less. Ukraine needs action. Our task is to constantly remain in focus and demonstrate our own value as a partner - emphasized the expert.

Commenting on the idea of creating a European army, Magda emphasizes:

"They have been talking about a European army for decades. I'm not exaggerating. There is a very simple logic: last year, Trump secured a decision at the NATO summit in The Hague that defense spending should increase to 5% of GDP within ten years. At the same time, some countries still do not even reach 2%. Imagine that countries are gradually increasing military spending and at the same time creating a European army. I don't really believe in that. This is a very long process."

Overall, Zelenskyy's speech was a clear signal to Europe: Ukraine expects not only words of solidarity but concrete and quick decisions. The new tone of the Ukrainian leader demonstrates a willingness to speak harshly even with allies - if, in his opinion, this can make them act more effectively.