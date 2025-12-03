Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist

$42.340.08
ukenru
03:01 AM • 7912 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 13520 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 14422 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 26679 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 65559 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 45500 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 36633 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33048 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 58858 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 55552 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Cooperation and reconstruction: during the meeting, Zelenskyy called on Irish businesses to invest in UkrainePhotoDecember 2, 08:40 PM • 8382 views
US supports commanders in striking suspected drug vessels - HeggsetDecember 2, 08:43 PM • 4076 views
Trump plans to expand US travel ban to 30 countries after Washington shootingDecember 2, 09:01 PM • 9162 views
Ukraine is ready to start EU accession talks immediately - ZelenskyyPhotoDecember 2, 09:42 PM • 4608 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine05:14 AM • 11069 views
Publications
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 488 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 26236 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 36132 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 34545 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 35509 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 47202 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 49418 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 105201 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 79499 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 95429 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The planned meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Brussels has been canceled. This happened after their negotiations with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner was expected in Brussels after their meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Moscow, but it has been canceled, journalist Alex Raufoğlu reported on X, writes UNN.

Details

On the evening of December 2, the journalist, citing two sources directly familiar with the situation, reported that "President Zelenskyy is to meet tonight in Brussels with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner after their visit to Moscow."

According to sources, the meeting in Brussels has been canceled. Zelenskyy is returning home

- the journalist wrote.

The Kremlin claims that "Witkoff and Kushner 'promised' to go directly to Washington after talks with Putin," he added.

"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talks03.12.25, 00:18 • 14438 views

Julia Shramko

