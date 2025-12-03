Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner was expected in Brussels after their meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Moscow, but it has been canceled, journalist Alex Raufoğlu reported on X, writes UNN.

Details

On the evening of December 2, the journalist, citing two sources directly familiar with the situation, reported that "President Zelenskyy is to meet tonight in Brussels with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner after their visit to Moscow."

According to sources, the meeting in Brussels has been canceled. Zelenskyy is returning home - the journalist wrote.

The Kremlin claims that "Witkoff and Kushner 'promised' to go directly to Washington after talks with Putin," he added.

