"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talks

On Tuesday, December 2, several options for a plan to resolve the war in Ukraine were discussed at a meeting in the Kremlin. Currently, there is no compromise option: some of the American side's proposals are acceptable to Russia, while others are not suitable. This was stated by Russian Presidential Aide Yuriy Ushakov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Several options for a settlement plan in Ukraine were discussed at the meeting in the Kremlin, Ushakov said. In five hours, it was possible to discuss in detail the settlement regarding Ukraine, he noted. - Russian media write.

What else the Russian presidential aide reported about the meeting:

Putin stated that Moscow could agree to something within the framework of the US plan for Ukraine, but certain provisions draw criticism from the Russian side.

Moscow received four more documents, in addition to Trump's initial 28-point plan for resolving the situation in Ukraine.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ways for further resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.

They discussed the essence of the American settlement plan, not specific proposals.

The issue of prospects for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement regarding Ukraine was raised.

The parties expressed their readiness to continue joint work to achieve a settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

Kushner has been involved in Russian-American contacts regarding Ukraine for some time;

Representatives of the US President conveyed greetings and best wishes from Trump to Putin.

Putin conveyed greetings to Trump through Witkoff and sent a number of political signals.

The possibility of a meeting between Putin and Trump will depend on the progress made towards a settlement.

During the meeting with Witkoff, Putin expressed his assessment of the destructive actions of Europeans in the context of resolving the situation in Ukraine;

It is noted that the meeting in the Kremlin also discussed the prospects for economic cooperation between the Russian Federation and the United States.

Recall

On Tuesday, December 2, US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Later, representatives of the American delegation arranged lunch before the meeting with Putin. According to Russian media, the US representatives were taken to a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Media reported that Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, would go for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.