10:19 AM • 1168 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
08:41 AM • 6940 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 30438 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 41563 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 44729 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 38896 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 46753 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 59087 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 33083 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 47980 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Zelenskyy wants to receive signals regarding security guarantees at meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Donald Trump next week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The purpose of the meeting is to persuade the US administration to join the security guarantee system and discuss sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy wants to receive signals regarding security guarantees at meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Donald Trump next week to try to persuade the US administration to join a security guarantee system supported by Ukraine and its European allies, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The talks will take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week

"I would like to get signals about how close we are to understanding that security guarantees from all partners are what we need," he said.

- Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the UN meeting on Tuesday, and Zelenskyy on Wednesday. It is not yet clear on which day the two leaders will meet.

"We have laid the groundwork for security guarantees that Europe is ready to accept, given that the United States of America will be there," Zelenskyy said. "We have had many discussions, including between the leadership of our armies and general staffs with Europeans and Americans."

Zelenskyy said that a special separate meeting of the first ladies of the US and Ukraine is also planned for next week.

About 26 European countries have expressed their readiness to contribute to the guarantees, including through troops, while Trump has promised to provide some support, possibly including intelligence and air support. The US has not committed to taking direct action, despite Trump's expressed dissatisfaction with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, the publication writes.

According to Zelenskyy, next week's meeting will also discuss US sanctions against Russia. "If the war continues and there are no steps towards peace, we expect sanctions - this is the second topic I will raise at the meeting with President Trump," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is heading into another winter of war, and concrete US steps, including new sanctions, must be taken before the cold weather.

He praised Europe for approving a new package of sanctions and strengthening customs policies towards countries that buy energy from Russia.

Intensify pressure on the Russian war machine: Zelenskyy expects quick adoption of the 19th EU sanctions package

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
United Nations General Assembly
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
New York City
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv