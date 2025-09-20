Zelenskyy wants to receive signals regarding security guarantees at meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Donald Trump next week to try to persuade the US administration to join a security guarantee system supported by Ukraine and its European allies, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The talks will take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week

"I would like to get signals about how close we are to understanding that security guarantees from all partners are what we need," he said. - Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the UN meeting on Tuesday, and Zelenskyy on Wednesday. It is not yet clear on which day the two leaders will meet.

"We have laid the groundwork for security guarantees that Europe is ready to accept, given that the United States of America will be there," Zelenskyy said. "We have had many discussions, including between the leadership of our armies and general staffs with Europeans and Americans."

Zelenskyy said that a special separate meeting of the first ladies of the US and Ukraine is also planned for next week.

About 26 European countries have expressed their readiness to contribute to the guarantees, including through troops, while Trump has promised to provide some support, possibly including intelligence and air support. The US has not committed to taking direct action, despite Trump's expressed dissatisfaction with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, the publication writes.

According to Zelenskyy, next week's meeting will also discuss US sanctions against Russia. "If the war continues and there are no steps towards peace, we expect sanctions - this is the second topic I will raise at the meeting with President Trump," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is heading into another winter of war, and concrete US steps, including new sanctions, must be taken before the cold weather.

He praised Europe for approving a new package of sanctions and strengthening customs policies towards countries that buy energy from Russia.

