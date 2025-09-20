Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

Zelenskyy said he would hold a "meeting with the President of the United States," adding that during talks with Trump, he would discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine has been pushing for Western-backed security guarantees to prevent future Russian attacks. Meanwhile, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin warned that any Western troops in Ukraine would be unacceptable and legitimate targets, the publication notes.

"US-led efforts to quickly end the war have stalled, and Russia has effectively ruled out a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy — something Kyiv says is the only path to peace," the publication writes.

"We expect sanctions if there is no meeting between the leaders or, for example, no ceasefire," Zelenskyy said in comments published on Saturday.

"We are ready to meet with Putin. I have spoken about this. Both bilaterally and trilaterally. He is not ready," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy also reiterated the call for "joint solutions" regarding shooting down drones over Ukraine "together with other countries."

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, "intense actions" are ongoing in the key Kupyansk area, Zelenskyy also said, referring to the railway hub that Ukraine recaptured during the 2022 offensive, the publication writes.

