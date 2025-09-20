$41.250.05
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
08:41 AM • 4638 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 28451 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 39764 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 43461 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 37885 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 45577 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 57846 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 32737 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 47018 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refinery September 20, 02:55 AM
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic 04:38 AM
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVA 04:40 AM
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine 06:16 AM
Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellations 08:02 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs 08:41 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged September 20, 04:00 AM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body September 19, 02:24 PM
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it September 19, 12:05 PM
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 57846 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers September 19, 11:23 AM
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 47018 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kyiv Oblast
Pavlohrad
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends September 19, 04:00 PM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body September 19, 02:24 PM
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI September 19, 02:03 PM
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media September 19, 10:57 AM
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut September 19, 10:18 AM
MiG-31
Bild
The Guardian
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly to discuss security guarantees and sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy emphasized his readiness to meet with Putin and called for joint decisions on shooting down drones.

Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

Zelenskyy said he would hold a "meeting with the President of the United States," adding that during talks with Trump, he would discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine has been pushing for Western-backed security guarantees to prevent future Russian attacks. Meanwhile, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin warned that any Western troops in Ukraine would be unacceptable and legitimate targets, the publication notes.

"US-led efforts to quickly end the war have stalled, and Russia has effectively ruled out a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy — something Kyiv says is the only path to peace," the publication writes.

"We expect sanctions if there is no meeting between the leaders or, for example, no ceasefire," Zelenskyy said in comments published on Saturday.

"We are ready to meet with Putin. I have spoken about this. Both bilaterally and trilaterally. He is not ready," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy also reiterated the call for "joint solutions" regarding shooting down drones over Ukraine "together with other countries."

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, "intense actions" are ongoing in the key Kupyansk area, Zelenskyy also said, referring to the railway hub that Ukraine recaptured during the 2022 offensive, the publication writes.

Polish President Nawrocki may meet with Trump and Zelensky at UN General Assembly - Media19.09.25, 05:52 • 3738 views

Julia Shramko

Vladimir Putin
Kharkiv Oblast
United Nations
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kupyansk