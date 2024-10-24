President: Victory Plan contains everything necessary to deprive Russia of alternatives other than a just peace
The President of Ukraine presented a Victory Plan containing 5 key points at the Crimean Platform Summit in Latvia. Zelenskyy said that if the plan is implemented, Russia will take part in the Peace Summit.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Victory Plan presented to the partners contains everything necessary to deprive Russia of any alternatives it is currently counting on, except for a just peace. When and if the Victory Plan is implemented, Russia will take part in the Peace Summit. Zelenskyy said this during a speech at the Crimean Platform Summit in Latvia, an UNN correspondent reports.
Russia is shying away from real diplomacy and does not want to give back what it has stolen, but we need to force them to do so. We need to strengthen Ukraine and our common positions. Ukraine has presented its partners with a Victory Plan that contains everything necessary to deprive Russia of any alternatives it is currently counting on, except for a just peace. The first is that Ukraine has long deserved geopolitical certainty, and this includes an invitation to join NATO, which is the right of every democratic nation in Europe. The second is defense. We all have an interest in preventing Putin from succeeding on the frontline. The third is deterrence. It is important for everyone that the war ends and does not resume. The fourth is economic cooperation. We must work together for the sake of the economic strength of our nations. The fifth is security; we must guarantee reliable security. All this is provided by the Victory Plan
He said that "when and if the Victory Plan is fully implemented, we will see Russia at the Peace Summit.
"We will see the Peace Formula implemented, we will see the goals and principles of the UN Charter fully restored," Zelensky added.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing another plan - the so-called internal action plan - to help the country withstand the war.