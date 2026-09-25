Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposed a reciprocal ceasefire in the Black Sea and is awaiting a response

Ukraine has received proposals from Egypt, India, Turkey and Middle Eastern countries on unblocking the Black Sea. In response, Kyiv proposed a reciprocal ceasefire in the Black Sea. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists on September 25, reports UNN.

Details

"Egypt, India, Turkey and representatives of the Middle East. I held separate talks with the leadership of the states, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also held talks with its counterparts in these countries. This is a request from these countries to us, and, to be honest, it is also our request—to unblock the Black Sea," the President said.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine proposed a reciprocal ceasefire in the Black Sea to ensure the unimpeded transportation of goods

There were proposals from the countries—we said: let’s have a reciprocal ceasefire in the Black Sea so that goods, certainly first and foremost those from the agricultural sector, could be delivered without problems to the respective countries, and to other countries as well, but the proposals came specifically from these countries. We received a positive response from these countries. Some countries approached us with their own format for how this should be done. Even in writing. I reviewed everything; it is absolutely fair. We are now waiting for these countries, which were supposed to contact the Russian side after us or in parallel with us. So far, we have not received a response the President stressed.

Let us remind you

The blockade of shipping in the Black Sea is increasingly disrupting global grain supplies and forcing the largest importers to seek alternative suppliers. Russia and Ukraine account for more than a quarter of global wheat trade, so further escalation could cause another spike in food prices.