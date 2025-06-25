Zelenskyy told Trump that Russia handed over the bodies of its own dead to Ukraine

During a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia handed over to Ukraine the bodies of its own dead during one of the exchanges. Zelenskyy wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Good meeting with the US President in The Hague. (...) I also told the President about the meetings of the technical team in Istanbul and the exchange of prisoners and dead. Russia handed over to us the bodies of its own dead. Now Kyiv is conducting examinations to find their relatives - Zelenskyy wrote.

Let us remind you

On the sidelines of the NATO summit on June 25 in The Hague, a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump took place, it lasted about 50 minutes.

Zelenskyy confirmed the meeting with Trump, calling it "meaningful" and stating that "all really significant issues were covered", including a ceasefire, peace and protection of Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of the meeting with US President Donald Trump. In particular, the parties discussed the purchase of American air defense systems to cover Ukrainian cities, possible co-production of drones, and the exchange of prisoners and dead. Separately, Zelenskyy congratulated Trump on the successful operation in the Middle East and spoke about the situation on the battlefield.