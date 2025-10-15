Zelenskyy tells Greek PM about attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
October 15, 10:41 AM • 14914 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 28737 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 24710 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 25113 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 22591 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18333 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17533 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33366 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 33406 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13814 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.7m/s
68%
754mm
Popular news
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 36683 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - reportOctober 15, 08:31 AM • 21439 views
Fines for drivers not using seat belts increased 10-fold - National PoliceOctober 15, 09:06 AM • 15371 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 18063 views
New plan to deter Russia: Europe prepares joint rearmament with drones and air defense - Bloomberg11:46 AM • 7238 views
Publications
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 18189 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 36806 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33366 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 33406 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 58899 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhoto03:48 PM • 2126 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 60851 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 39871 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 41953 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 48954 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Diplomat
Eurofighter Typhoon
Film
T-90

Zelenskyy tells Greek PM about attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation in Ukraine and Russian strikes on the energy system with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of global unity to end the war and strengthen Ukrainian air defense before winter.

Zelenskyy tells Greek PM about attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, informed him about the situation in Ukraine and Russian strikes on our energy system, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

According to the Head of State, Prime Minister Mitsotakis had just returned from the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, which marked an important peace success for the Middle East. And it would be right to maintain and expand this momentum.

Global unity worked in that region, and now everything necessary must be done to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This war remains the biggest source of global instability and dangers. But just as everywhere else, peace through strength is possible in the case of Russian aggression – it must be forced to stop the war.

- Zelenskyy said.

The President also informed about the situation in Ukraine and Russian strikes on our energy system.

We are working to strengthen our air defense as much as possible before winter. Greece can really help protect lives, and I am grateful for that.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Sanctions against Russia, supplies of weapons components to Russia, and the Kremlin's plans: Zelenskyy received a report from the head of the FIS before his visit to US15.10.25, 14:30 • 2074 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Greece
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine