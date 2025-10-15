Zelenskyy tells Greek PM about attacks on Ukraine's energy sector
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation in Ukraine and Russian strikes on the energy system with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of global unity to end the war and strengthen Ukrainian air defense before winter.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, informed him about the situation in Ukraine and Russian strikes on our energy system, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.
Details
According to the Head of State, Prime Minister Mitsotakis had just returned from the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, which marked an important peace success for the Middle East. And it would be right to maintain and expand this momentum.
Global unity worked in that region, and now everything necessary must be done to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This war remains the biggest source of global instability and dangers. But just as everywhere else, peace through strength is possible in the case of Russian aggression – it must be forced to stop the war.
We are working to strengthen our air defense as much as possible before winter. Greece can really help protect lives, and I am grateful for that.
