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Zelenskyy supported additional payments for railway workers for restoration after Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Zelenskyy called monthly additional payments fair for railway workers who restore infrastructure after Russian strikes. The head of state emphasized the need to support workers involved in restoration efforts.

Zelenskyy supported additional payments for railway workers for restoration after Russian attacks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the monthly bonuses for railway workers who participate in eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on railway infrastructure important and fair. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state emphasized the need to support workers involved in restoration efforts.

Ukrzaliznytsia is truly one of the foundations of Ukraine, our state, and our society. Russia is effectively "hunting" the railway every day—its entire infrastructure, locomotives, railway stations, and, most frighteningly, our ordinary people

- Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, despite Russian attacks, the state and Ukrzaliznytsia are doing everything possible to restore the damaged infrastructure as quickly as possible, maintain connections between the regions, and find new transportation formats where the situation is particularly difficult.

We remind you

The government introduced monthly payments for workers restoring critical infrastructure after attacks by the Russian Federation. The bonuses will be in effect from November through March.

In Ukraine, the additional payment for teachers in frontline areas has been retained — how much educators will receive24.09.26, 16:33 • 16779 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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