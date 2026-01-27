$43.130.01
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy spoke about work on a document concerning Ukraine's reconstruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced work on a document concerning Ukraine's reconstruction. He emphasized the importance of clear security guarantees and Russia's responsibility for the war.

Zelenskyy spoke about work on a document concerning Ukraine's reconstruction

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that today government officials and the team of the President's Office worked on a document regarding reconstruction, reports UNN.

There is genuine interest from partners in negotiations with America and the Russian side. Our teams are actively working – today, government officials and the team of the President's Office worked on a document regarding reconstruction.

- Zelenskyy stated in his evening video address.

Ukraine and the US prepared a package of solutions for post-war reconstruction and economic growth during negotiations in Mar-a-Lago30.12.25, 00:37 • 8351 view

The President also expressed hope that partners share the same approach to these tasks.

Clear security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe, absolutely clear commitments and opportunities for Ukraine's reconstruction, and, of course, real opportunities to end this war with dignity. Now, no one in the world can have any doubts about what kind of war this is, who started it, why the war is still ongoing. Everyone understands that this is a Russian war. And the responsibility is also Russian to end the war. And pressure on Russia must be applied.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy announced good signals from Europe regarding readiness to put more pressure on Russia27.01.26, 19:04 • 872 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Sanctions
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine