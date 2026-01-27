Zelenskyy spoke about work on a document concerning Ukraine's reconstruction

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that today government officials and the team of the President's Office worked on a document regarding reconstruction, reports UNN.

There is genuine interest from partners in negotiations with America and the Russian side. Our teams are actively working – today, government officials and the team of the President's Office worked on a document regarding reconstruction. - Zelenskyy stated in his evening video address.

The President also expressed hope that partners share the same approach to these tasks.

Clear security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe, absolutely clear commitments and opportunities for Ukraine's reconstruction, and, of course, real opportunities to end this war with dignity. Now, no one in the world can have any doubts about what kind of war this is, who started it, why the war is still ongoing. Everyone understands that this is a Russian war. And the responsibility is also Russian to end the war. And pressure on Russia must be applied. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

