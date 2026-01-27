Zelenskyy announced good signals from Europe regarding readiness to put more pressure on Russia

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 2454 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 3900 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 13234 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 12979 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 26510 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 19158 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 15493 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 26431 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 26447 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 17326 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.5m/s
89%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceledJanuary 27, 07:41 AM • 18270 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 22475 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhotoJanuary 27, 09:41 AM • 24522 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 27077 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 13221 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 13225 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 10927 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 26493 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 27149 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 26426 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Lviv Oblast
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 5506 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 13267 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 28767 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 27914 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 28138 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Facebook
Starlink

Zelenskyy announced good signals from Europe regarding readiness to put more pressure on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

President Zelenskyy announced signals from Europe regarding readiness to pressure the aggressor. He emphasized the importance of pressuring Russia's tanker fleet to reduce the aggressor's revenues.

Zelenskyy announced good signals from Europe regarding readiness to put more pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced signals from Europe regarding Europeans' readiness to more actively pressure the aggressor and immediately noted that it is important that this pressure be on Russia's tanker fleet, UNN reports.

We are now receiving good signals from Europe regarding Europeans' readiness to more actively pressure the aggressor. It is very important that this pressure, in particular, be on Russia's tanker fleet – on the entire infrastructure of Russian oil exports.

- Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, "this will help all of us in Europe a lot if Russian revenues are cut even further."

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against captains of Russian tanker fleet and thieves of Ukrainian museums05.02.25, 22:14 • 121298 views

We are already seeing colossal new problems for the aggressor with the federal budget, as well as with inflation, with economic indicators. These are all good, correct signals for peace to finally come. The harder it is for Russia, the closer peace is.

- the Head of State summarized.

Zelenskyy instructs Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with information on the expansion of Russia's tanker fleet13.01.26, 15:51 • 3627 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy