Zelenskyy announced good signals from Europe regarding readiness to put more pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced signals from Europe regarding Europeans' readiness to more actively pressure the aggressor and immediately noted that it is important that this pressure be on Russia's tanker fleet, UNN reports.

We are now receiving good signals from Europe regarding Europeans' readiness to more actively pressure the aggressor. It is very important that this pressure, in particular, be on Russia's tanker fleet – on the entire infrastructure of Russian oil exports. - Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, "this will help all of us in Europe a lot if Russian revenues are cut even further."

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against captains of Russian tanker fleet and thieves of Ukrainian museums

We are already seeing colossal new problems for the aggressor with the federal budget, as well as with inflation, with economic indicators. These are all good, correct signals for peace to finally come. The harder it is for Russia, the closer peace is. - the Head of State summarized.

Zelenskyy instructs Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with information on the expansion of Russia's tanker fleet