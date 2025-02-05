Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against captains of Russian tanker fleet and thieves of Ukrainian museums

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against the Russian “tanker fleet” and the abductors of Ukrainian cultural property. This is stated in the relevant decrees of Zelensky, reports UNN.

Details

Decree No. 67/2025 provides for the imposition of sanctions against 56 Russian citizens and one Iranian citizen who are captains of vessels of the Russian shadow fleet and are involved in the export of Russian oil bypassing the price ceiling.

In particular, the sanctions include deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, blocking of assets, restriction of trade operations, prohibition of participation in privatization, etc.

Decree No. 68/2025 concerns those responsible for the destruction of Ukrainian cultural identity through illegal archaeological excavations in the temporarily occupied Crimea and the export of cultural property from Ukraine.

Sanctions were imposed against legal entities: Federal State Budgetary Institution of Culture “State Historical and Archaeological Museum-Reserve ‘Chersonesos Tavriya’; State Budgetary Institution of the Republic of Crimea ‘East Crimean Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve’; State Budgetary Institution of the Republic of Crimea ‘Central Museum of Tavrida’.

In addition, sanctions were imposed against 55 individuals, including First Deputy Minister of Culture Sergei Obryvalin, Deputy Minister Vladimir Osintsev, President of the Union of Museums of Russia, Director General of the sanctioned State Hermitage Mikhail Piotrovsky, and Head of Archaeological Expeditions Sergei Solovyov, who was directly involved in illegal excavations on the territory of Chersonesos Tavriya, a UNESCO monument, etc.

Recall

Yesterday, February 4, Zelenskyy reportedthat the National Security and Defense Council had decided to introduce new sanctions packages. He announced that the sanctions lists would be made public in the near future.