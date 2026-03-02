Zelenskyy spoke about whether the war in Iran will affect the supply of weapons to Ukraine under the PURL program

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while speaking with journalists, stated that Kyiv is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and maintains constant contact with international partners regarding the stability of the PURL program. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state noted that during his last conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, he emphasized the critical importance of uninterrupted arms supplies to protect the Ukrainian sky. Despite the fact that the funding and supply program is currently operating normally, a prolonged war in Iran could create a deficit of air defense resources that Ukraine needs to survive.

Coordination with allies and stability of the PURL program

Zelenskyy noted that there have been no signals from the US and European leaders about a possible reduction in military support due to the Iranian crisis. The President continues to personally monitor the issue of receiving subsequent tranches of aid, understanding the country's direct dependence on the availability of modern weapons for its security.

Literally 10 minutes ago, I spoke with the German Chancellor and also raised this issue. So far, there have been no such signals from the Americans and Europeans. Everyone understands that for us, this is our life, the appropriate weapons. So far, the PURL program is working, I am working to ensure that there are tranches. So far, everything is going as it was. But we understand that if the war in Iran is long, it will affect the number of air defense systems for us. - the president said.

