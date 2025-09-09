Zelenskyy: "Sit down and talk," Ukraine is ready for peace talks even without a ceasefire or security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia even without the preconditions previously considered necessary – a ceasefire or security guarantees. The Ukrainian President stated this during a conversation with an ABC journalist, writes UNN.

According to Zelenskyy, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin deliberately delays any peace initiatives and demonstrates this with constant attacks on Ukrainian cities.

If a person during a war does not want to meet to resolve the conflict, they can offer something unacceptable to the other leader. This is obvious: this is how negotiations are disrupted. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President reminded that Putin offered him to come to Moscow, but he categorically refused.

I cannot go to the capital of terrorists, to a country that shells our land every day. I have already told Putin to come to Kyiv. It is clear that he will not do this, and this is how he postpones meetings. - the President stressed.

Zelenskyy also said that since March, Ukraine has supported the initiatives of the US and partners regarding a ceasefire, particularly during meetings in Saudi Arabia and Turkey. At the same time, the Kremlin, according to him, constantly tries to avoid responsibility and drag out the process.

The President of Ukraine confirmed that he discussed with Donald Trump the issue of possible steps that the US is ready to take if Russia continues to sabotage any agreements.

Trump promised that if, after the meeting in Alaska, Putin does not take certain steps towards reconciliation, America will be forced to impose additional sanctions and take more serious steps to stop the war. – said Zelenskyy.

The head of state noted that Ukraine is ready for various negotiation formats: trilateral with the participation of the US, with the support of European allies, or even in a broader format.

Just sit down and talk – even without the preconditions we set at the very beginning. Without a ceasefire, without security guarantees. By the way, I am grateful that President Trump promised that America would participate in security guarantees for Ukraine. - Zelenskyy concluded.

