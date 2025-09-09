Zelenskyy: to stop Putin, his main weapon – energy – must be taken away

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a conversation with a journalist, stated that the key to stopping Russian aggression is a radical strengthening of sanctions against Moscow, including a complete rejection of Russian energy carriers. Zelenskyy emphasized this during an interview with ABC, writes UNN.

Details

We all realize that Putin does not understand or respect anything that is not backed by force. He only understands force – Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state noted that despite the help of partners, the war has dragged on for too long. In his opinion, the conflict could have ended earlier if Europe and the US had used economic pressure more decisively.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to allies for their support, but at the same time called for abandoning any contracts with Russia in the oil and gas sector, which are still in force in some EU countries.

I consider it unfair that some European partners are still buying Russian energy carriers. First of all, to stop Putin, we need to abandon this dependence and close all agreements – said the president.

Zelenskyy also drew attention to the fact that the Kremlin is trying to strengthen its alliance with China and North Korea. According to him, North Korea is already sending ammunition and missiles to Ukraine, and Moscow is counting on even deeper cooperation.

Against this background, the President of Ukraine emphasized the role of the United States in shaping a global response.

The White House has the greatest power. And the only way to stop the killer Putin is to take away his main weapon. And his main weapon is energy – Zelenskyy concluded.

