First and foremost, technological issues and the protection of Ukrainian energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where technological issues and the protection of Ukrainian energy were primarily discussed, UNN reports.

Held a Staff meeting today – primarily on technological issues. The availability of air defense systems and missiles for them, production schedule, supply schedule. Protection of our Ukrainian critical infrastructure, primarily energy

The President emphasized that the Russians are now concentrating their strikes against Ukrainian energy again.

Of course, our responses to this exist and will continue, but the main thing is the stability of the system