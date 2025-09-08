First and foremost, technological issues and the protection of Ukrainian energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting
President Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting, focusing on technological issues, particularly the availability of air defense systems and energy protection. Issues of drone production and supply, including long-range weapons, were also discussed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where technological issues and the protection of Ukrainian energy were primarily discussed, UNN reports.
Held a Staff meeting today – primarily on technological issues. The availability of air defense systems and missiles for them, production schedule, supply schedule. Protection of our Ukrainian critical infrastructure, primarily energy
The President emphasized that the Russians are now concentrating their strikes against Ukrainian energy again.
Of course, our responses to this exist and will continue, but the main thing is the stability of the system
In addition, according to him, there were reports on our drone production: the quality of drones, quantitative indicators.
I am grateful to all manufacturers who are increasing supplies, and in particular of long-range weapons