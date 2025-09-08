$41.220.13
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

First and foremost, technological issues and the protection of Ukrainian energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

President Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting, focusing on technological issues, particularly the availability of air defense systems and energy protection. Issues of drone production and supply, including long-range weapons, were also discussed.

First and foremost, technological issues and the protection of Ukrainian energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where technological issues and the protection of Ukrainian energy were primarily discussed, UNN reports.

Held a Staff meeting today – primarily on technological issues. The availability of air defense systems and missiles for them, production schedule, supply schedule. Protection of our Ukrainian critical infrastructure, primarily energy

- Zelenskyy reported.

The President emphasized that the Russians are now concentrating their strikes against Ukrainian energy again.

The quality of Ukrainian deep strikes must significantly increase: Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian missile and drone manufacturers will be present at the technological Staff meeting01.09.25, 15:32 • 7848 views

Of course, our responses to this exist and will continue, but the main thing is the stability of the system

- Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, according to him, there were reports on our drone production: the quality of drones, quantitative indicators.

Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40% this year, but lacks funding - Zelenskyy 12.06.25, 14:08 • 2129 views

I am grateful to all manufacturers who are increasing supplies, and in particular of long-range weapons

- the Head of State summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine