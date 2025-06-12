Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40% this year, but lacks funding - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40% this year, but lacks only funding. He said this during his speech at the Global Security Forum, reports UNN.

Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40% in the near future, this year. Our enterprises have the appropriate capacity, but lack funding. And this needs to be addressed. And I urge your countries to approach drone production with the same urgency and attention as we do. We all have to be ahead of our enemies in the issue of drones," - Zelenskyy said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to the report of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and instructed him to provide additional funding for the production of artillery shells.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is preparing to submit to the Verkhovna Rada amendments to the state budget for approximately UAH 400 billion. These expenses will be covered by over-fulfillment of tax and customs revenues, government bonds, as well as grants from partners. No interruptions in the provision of military personnel are expected.