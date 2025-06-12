Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40% this year, but lacks funding - Zelenskyy

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
11:23 AM • 12290 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 22471 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
10:38 AM • 23596 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 37701 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 75581 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM • 143510 views
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM • 132432 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM • 125772 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 123150 views
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM • 106265 views
Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+18°
4m/s
58%
748mm
Popular news
Zelensky: Ukrainians are not firewood thrown into the fireJune 12, 03:48 AM • 80950 views
"Peaceful" negotiations: the Kremlin is trying to prove the insignificance of Ukraine as a state - ISWJune 12, 04:46 AM • 78586 views
Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia DayJune 12, 06:15 AM • 104540 views
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is known08:59 AM • 45502 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board09:43 AM • 38631 views
Publications
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 37865 views
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistantsJune 11, 04:11 PM • 144782 views
Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturersJune 11, 11:05 AM • 211960 views
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 246092 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerousJune 10, 04:21 PM • 211752 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
United Kingdom
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros09:57 AM • 26171 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 79722 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 106071 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 110627 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 132840 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40% this year, but lacks funding - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 854 views

Ukraine has the potential to increase UAV production by 40% this year, but needs additional funding. Zelenskyy called on partners to increase drone production.

Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40% this year, but lacks funding - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40% this year, but lacks only funding. He said this during his speech at the Global Security Forum, reports UNN.

Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40% in the near future, this year. Our enterprises have the appropriate capacity, but lack funding. And this needs to be addressed. And I urge your countries to approach drone production with the same urgency and attention as we do. We all have to be ahead of our enemies in the issue of drones,"

- Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine expands drone program amid uncertainty over US support - NYT28.04.25, 17:31 • 4774 views

Supplement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to the report of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and instructed him to provide additional funding for the production of artillery shells.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is preparing to submit to the Verkhovna Rada amendments to the state budget for approximately UAH 400 billion. These expenses will be covered by over-fulfillment of tax and customs revenues, government bonds, as well as grants from partners. No interruptions in the provision of military personnel are expected.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9