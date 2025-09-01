The quality of Ukrainian deep strikes must significantly increase: Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian missile and drone manufacturers will be present at the technological Staff meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the technological Staff meeting will be held with the participation of manufacturers of Ukrainian missiles, key types of drones, and air defense tools, and emphasized that the quality of Ukrainian deep strikes must significantly increase, UNN reports.

We are preparing a technological Staff meeting with the participation of manufacturers of Ukrainian missiles, key types of drones, and air defense tools. We will increase the production of our means of destruction. The quality of Ukrainian deep strikes must significantly increase. - Zelenskyy stated.

Additionally

In addition, according to the Head of State, today's Staff meeting also included a significant component regarding the Air Force.

We are accelerating the supply of additional air defense systems to protect against missiles. We count on the maximum activity of Ukrainian diplomats in relevant contacts with partners. - summarized the Head of State.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced the preparation of a technological Staff meeting soon, at which issues of providing troops with reliable means will be considered: from systems to counter "Shaheds" to long-range response means against the aggressor.