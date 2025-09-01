$41.320.06
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
09:15 AM • 49353 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 40109 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
07:50 AM • 71062 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
06:45 AM • 80346 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 75229 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 63669 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 32139 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 23823 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
August 30, 04:05 PM • 54484 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
The quality of Ukrainian deep strikes must significantly increase: Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian missile and drone manufacturers will be present at the technological Staff meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

President Zelenskyy announced a technological Staff meeting with the participation of missile, drone, and air defense manufacturers to increase production. The acceleration of additional air defense system supplies was also discussed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the technological Staff meeting will be held with the participation of manufacturers of Ukrainian missiles, key types of drones, and air defense tools, and emphasized that the quality of Ukrainian deep strikes must significantly increase, UNN reports.

We are preparing a technological Staff meeting with the participation of manufacturers of Ukrainian missiles, key types of drones, and air defense tools. We will increase the production of our means of destruction. The quality of Ukrainian deep strikes must significantly increase.

- Zelenskyy stated.

Additionally

In addition, according to the Head of State, today's Staff meeting also included a significant component regarding the Air Force.

We are accelerating the supply of additional air defense systems to protect against missiles. We count on the maximum activity of Ukrainian diplomats in relevant contacts with partners.

- summarized the Head of State.

Recall

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced the preparation of a technological Staff meeting soon, at which issues of providing troops with reliable means will be considered: from systems to counter "Shaheds" to long-range response means against the aggressor.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePoliticsTechnologies
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine