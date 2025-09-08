$41.220.13
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
04:59 PM • 2700 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
03:42 PM • 10534 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
12:50 PM • 13413 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 35319 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 23040 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 24667 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and "crashed" dozens of enemy online resources
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 25843 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26462 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29588 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Priorities for 2026 defined: Zelenskyy held a meeting with Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting with Defense Minister Shmyhal. They discussed the "Ramstein" meeting and defined priorities for 2026, including strengthening air defense.

Priorities for 2026 defined: Zelenskyy held a meeting with Shmyhal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, during which the "Ramstein" meeting and priorities for the next year were discussed. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The day before, we had a thorough discussion with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, a long meeting regarding the details of provision for autumn – winter this year and the budget for the next year. The Minister will be at the 'Ramstein' meeting these days – we have defined the key goals. Strengthening air defense is goal number one for this 'Ramstein' and generally for our contacts in Europe and the USA. We also defined priorities for 2026 with the Minister. This concerns both the main means needed by the Defense Forces and funds," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that there is a lot of work ahead with partners to ensure the Defense Forces.

"All state institutions, everyone who contacts our friends in the world, everyone who works for defense. The Ukrainian army must be – and will be – invariably strong," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where technological issues and the protection of Ukrainian energy were primarily considered.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal