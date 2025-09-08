Priorities for 2026 defined: Zelenskyy held a meeting with Shmyhal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, during which the "Ramstein" meeting and priorities for the next year were discussed. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The day before, we had a thorough discussion with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, a long meeting regarding the details of provision for autumn – winter this year and the budget for the next year. The Minister will be at the 'Ramstein' meeting these days – we have defined the key goals. Strengthening air defense is goal number one for this 'Ramstein' and generally for our contacts in Europe and the USA. We also defined priorities for 2026 with the Minister. This concerns both the main means needed by the Defense Forces and funds," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that there is a lot of work ahead with partners to ensure the Defense Forces.

"All state institutions, everyone who contacts our friends in the world, everyone who works for defense. The Ukrainian army must be – and will be – invariably strong," Zelenskyy added.

