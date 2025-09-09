$41.250.03
Imposing duties against countries trading with Russia is the right decision - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the introduction of duties against countries doing business with Russia to be a fair decision. He noted that only time will show the effectiveness of these sanctions.

Imposing duties against countries trading with Russia is the right decision - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his conviction that imposing duties against countries that do business with Russia is the right decision. This is about justice, the head of state emphasized in an interview with an ABC correspondent, UNN reports.

Details

The idea of imposing duties on countries that continue to do business with Russia is correct. In any case, it's about justice

- the President stated.

At the same time, the head of state said that only time will tell how effective these sanctions will be.

And I don't know how effective it is, because it takes time to understand the effectiveness of sanctions. To feel and evaluate how it works, how duties work

- Zelenskyy noted. 

Addition

In a conversation with the journalist, Zelenskyy stated that the key to stopping Russian aggression is a radical strengthening of sanctions against Moscow, in particular, a complete rejection of Russian energy carriers.

President Zelenskyy held a meeting with Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting, during which they discussed the "Ramstein" meeting and priorities for the next year.

