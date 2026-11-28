President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 0399 on Ukraine's accession to the Governing Committee of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression by the russian federation. This is reported on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

The law provides for Ukraine to acquire the status of a member of the Governing Committee, with the right to participate in shaping the tribunal's operational policy, approving its budget, and resolving administrative matters.

Recall

On November 25, the Verkhovna Rada approved Ukraine's accession to the Governing Committee of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

For reference

The Special Tribunal is being established within the framework of the Council of Europe with a mandate to prosecute the highest political and military leaders for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This crime concerns the decision to use armed force against another state, which constitutes a violation of the UN Charter, the Council of Europe reports.

The Special Tribunal is part of the Council of Europe's broader efforts to support Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's war of aggression.

The Special Tribunal will conduct investigations, prosecutions, and trials of individuals who bear the greatest responsibility for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The Special Tribunal will fill a critical gap resulting from the jurisdictional limitations of the International Criminal Court.

The tribunal will focus on the senior political and military leaders responsible for planning, preparing, initiating, or committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The Netherlands agreed to host the Special Tribunal on the Russian aggression against Ukraine - Sybiha

The russian federation is also being held accountable in other ways — through sanctions, political condemnation, and legal proceedings at the European Court of Human Rights and other international courts.

However, holding individuals criminally accountable for the decision to launch a war of aggression is a separate and decisive step toward justice and preventing it in the future.

Although the ICC can prosecute individuals responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the war, in this case it is not possible to refer the case concerning the waging of the war as such to the ICC.

Georgia refused to participate in the creation of a special tribunal for the Russian leadership

The Special Tribunal will operate within the institutional structure of the Council of Europe. On June 25, 2025, a bilateral agreement between the Council of Europe and Ukraine on the establishment of the tribunal was signed in Strasbourg. The Statute of the Special Tribunal is an annex to the agreement.

After the signing of the bilateral agreement, interested parties — including Council of Europe member states and states from around the world that are not members of the organization, as well as the European Union — may express their desire to join the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Governing Committee of the Special Tribunal. This will ensure the financing of the Special Tribunal and oversight of its activities so that it can perform its statutory functions.

Six more ratifications are needed to launch the Special Tribunal for Russia’s aggression – Sybiha urged partners to speed up