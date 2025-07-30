Zelenskyy signed a law on sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill on the application of sanctions against Russian maritime and air vessels transporting Russian oil ("shadow fleet"), weapons, and military personnel worldwide, UNN reports with reference to the Verkhovna Rada website.

Details

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine - states the message about the status of the document's passage.

Addition

In July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety a bill on the application of sanctions against Russian maritime and air vessels transporting Russian oil ("shadow fleet"), weapons, and military personnel worldwide.

As explained by one of the bill's authors, Yulia Sirko, Russia has created the world's largest "shadow fleet" of hundreds of old, uninsured vessels, many of which are officially owned by foreign citizens and companies, while the Kremlin maintains actual control.

As soon as the owner falls under sanctions, the vessel is re-registered to another legal or natural person. Therefore, such sanctions are not effective - she noted.