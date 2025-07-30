Zelenskyy signed a law on sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine signed a law on sanctions against Russian sea and air vessels that transport oil, weapons, and military personnel. This step is aimed at combating Russia's "shadow fleet," which uses old uninsured vessels.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill on the application of sanctions against Russian maritime and air vessels transporting Russian oil ("shadow fleet"), weapons, and military personnel worldwide, UNN reports with reference to the Verkhovna Rada website.
Details
Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine
The real size of Russia's "shadow fleet" is much larger than officially believed - former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy6/22/25, 4:21 AM • 4539 views
Addition
In July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety a bill on the application of sanctions against Russian maritime and air vessels transporting Russian oil ("shadow fleet"), weapons, and military personnel worldwide.
As explained by one of the bill's authors, Yulia Sirko, Russia has created the world's largest "shadow fleet" of hundreds of old, uninsured vessels, many of which are officially owned by foreign citizens and companies, while the Kremlin maintains actual control.
As soon as the owner falls under sanctions, the vessel is re-registered to another legal or natural person. Therefore, such sanctions are not effective
We propose a different solution: to apply sanctions to a specific maritime vessel or aircraft with a unique registration number. This is already how Great Britain operates - and it works