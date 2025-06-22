$41.690.00
The real size of Russia's "shadow fleet" is much larger than officially believed - former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

According to Ukrainian Captain 1st Rank Andriy Ryzhenko, Russia's "shadow fleet" of tankers, which exports oil products bypassing sanctions, numbers between 600 and 1000 vessels. Most of them are outside sanctions, and their number and owners constantly change, which complicates tracking.

The real size of Russia's "shadow fleet" is much larger than officially believed - former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy

Russia's "shadow fleet" of tankers, which the Kremlin uses to export oil products bypassing sanctions and restrictions, is larger than officially believed. This was stated on television by Captain 1st Rank Reserve of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces Andriy Ryzhenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Russia's "shadow fleet" includes 600 to 1000 vessels, with most of them being outside of sanctions, and the number of tankers is not constant.

The thing is that their number is constantly changing. This is due to the fact that owners are also changing, they are resold. They change operators, owners, sometimes even names. This is done deliberately to hide the real picture as much as possible

- explained Ryzhenko.

He added that currently about 400 tankers are under Western sanctions, while the real impact of sanction restrictions on the Russian "shadow fleet" is very weak.

Recall

The 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia will include, in particular, a ban on transactions for "Nord Stream 1" and "Nord Stream 2", as well as adding another 77 vessels to the list that are part of the Russian "shadow fleet".

Earlier it became known that Sweden is strengthening control over vessels in the Baltic Sea to counteract the Russian "shadow fleet" used to circumvent sanctions. The collection of information about vessels will serve as a basis for sanctions.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

