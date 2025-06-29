Zelenskyy signed a decree on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines – MP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree that enacts the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention — an international treaty prohibiting the use, stockpiling, and production of anti-personnel mines.

This was reported by MP Roman Kostenko, secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

“I have just been informed that the President of Ukraine has signed a Decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine regarding our state's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention – an international treaty prohibiting the use, accumulation, and production of anti-personnel mines,” — Kostenko wrote on Facebook.

He noted that this is a step long demanded by the realities of war. “Russia is not a party to this Convention and massively uses mines against our military and civilians.

We cannot remain bound under conditions when the enemy has no restrictions. Now we await consideration of the issue in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The legislative consolidation of this decision should ultimately restore Ukraine's right to effective defense of its territory,” — Kostenko reported.

Supplement

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stated that the country has officially notified the UN of its withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on the ban on anti-personnel mines.

The Polish Sejm voted to withdraw the country from the Ottawa Convention, allowing the use of anti-personnel mines. The Minister of Defense stated that the country cannot have restrictions in defense against Russian invasion.

Also, the parliaments of Finland and Estonia supported withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits anti-personnel mines.