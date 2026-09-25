Zelenskyy shared details of the Drone Deal

The bilateral Drone Deal agreements provide not only for the sale of drones and missiles, but also for the exchange of experience between Ukraine and partner countries. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Russia will continue hybrid attacks against various different countries.

First of all, Russia will continue hybrid attacks against various countries, and not only NATO members. We are seeing hybrid attacks, as well as drone attacks, against Moldova, which is neither a NATO nor a European Union member. There are attacks against Germany, there is Romania, and so on - the president said.

Answering a question about whether Ukraine would provide support to such countries in the use of drones, he added that within the framework of the Drone Deal, Ukraine and its partners could share experience in using drones and protecting critical infrastructure.

We have offered our assistance to various countries, certainly first and foremost to the countries that are helping us during the war. The countries know about this. By the way, the Drone Deal, when we talk about this document, is bilateral—it does not depend on whether a country is a NATO member or not a NATO member. The main thing is that it is our partner. So, when we sign the Drone Deal, it is not only about the sale of drones or missiles, but also about an exchange of experience. And what you are talking about is precisely part of this exchange of experience. How we sent our specialists to the Middle East, how we helped protect critical infrastructure - Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

We remind you

Ukraine is inviting international partners to join the Drone Deal Initiative, which provides not only for the procurement of unmanned aerial vehicles, but also for joint production and the development of defense cooperation.