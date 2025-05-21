President Zelenskyy said what he discussed during a phone call with Tusk.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed further steps towards a peaceful settlement with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a telephone conversation. The topic of opening the first negotiating clusters regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU was also raised, UNN writes with reference to the official website of the head of state and to page of Zelenskyy in Telegram.

I spoke with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk about the presidential elections, the next steps for peace and the opening of clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU - Zelenskyy said.

The head of state noted that it is important that Poland remains a reliable partner and friend for our country in the future.

A lot really depends on our unity, common position and coordinated steps, especially security - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Also during the conversation, Zelenskyy informed the Polish Prime Minister about a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, with whom he discussed further steps towards a peaceful settlement.

In particular, they discussed the possibility of holding the next meeting with the Russian side, exchanging prisoners 1000 for 1000, and introducing strong sanctions in response to Russia's dragging out the war.

Zelenskyy also noted the approval of the 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation and added that the next sanctions decisions are already being prepared.

It is also reported that Zelenskyy and Tusk separately discussed the opening of the first negotiation clusters during Poland's presidency of the EU. Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine has done everything necessary and it is unfair when one person can block the whole process.

Donald Tusk assured the President of Ukraine that he will make personal efforts to find solutions that will help to get out of this situation and open the first clusters.

Addition

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk talked on the phone with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which the Polish leader wrote on his page in X.

The post states that the conversation concerned the latest negotiations with the Russian Federation and possible sanctions for the aggressor country.

"Today he told me about the latest negotiations on a ceasefire and work on possible next sanctions to be imposed against Russia. The participation of Poland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy and the United States remains crucial in this process," Tusk said.