The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

President Zelenskyy said what he discussed during a phone call with Tusk.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Poland discussed further steps for a peaceful settlement. The topic of opening the first negotiation clusters regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU was also raised.

President Zelenskyy said what he discussed during a phone call with Tusk.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed further steps towards a peaceful settlement with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a telephone conversation. The topic of opening the first negotiating clusters regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU was also raised, UNN writes with reference to the official website of the head of state and to page of Zelenskyy in Telegram.

I spoke with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk about the presidential elections, the next steps for peace and the opening of clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU

- Zelenskyy said.

The head of state noted that it is important that Poland remains a reliable partner and friend for our country in the future.

A lot really depends on our unity, common position and coordinated steps, especially security

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Also during the conversation, Zelenskyy informed the Polish Prime Minister about a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, with whom he discussed further steps towards a peaceful settlement.

In particular, they discussed the possibility of holding the next meeting with the Russian side, exchanging prisoners 1000 for 1000, and introducing strong sanctions in response to Russia's dragging out the war.

Zelenskyy also noted the approval of the 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation and added that the next sanctions decisions are already being prepared.

It is also reported that Zelenskyy and Tusk separately discussed the opening of the first negotiation clusters during Poland's presidency of the EU. Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine has done everything necessary and it is unfair when one person can block the whole process.

Donald Tusk assured the President of Ukraine that he will make personal efforts to find solutions that will help to get out of this situation and open the first clusters.

Addition

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk talked on the phone with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which the Polish leader wrote on his page in X.

The post states that the conversation concerned the latest negotiations with the Russian Federation and possible sanctions for the aggressor country.

"Today he told me about the latest negotiations on a ceasefire and work on possible next sanctions to be imposed against Russia. The participation of Poland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy and the United States remains crucial in this process," Tusk said.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Donald Trump
European Union
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland
