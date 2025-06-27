$41.590.08
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
Zelenskyy: Russia received machine tools for military-industrial complex enterprises from 12 countries, including the US

Kyiv • UNN

 198 views

President Zelenskyy stated that last year, deliveries of machine tools for Russia's military-industrial complex were recorded from at least 12 countries, including China, the US, and Germany.

Zelenskyy: Russia received machine tools for military-industrial complex enterprises from 12 countries, including the US

Last year alone, deliveries of machine tools to military-industrial complex enterprises in Russia were recorded from at least 12 countries, including China, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, and the USA. All this needs to be stopped. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the press conference "Fair Play: How to Make Sanctions Work," as reported by the UNN correspondent.

Details

Unfortunately, even Western countries today still continue to supply Russia with equipment and critical components. Our experts have already recorded hundreds of types of different components contained in Russian drones and Russian missiles. Unfortunately, last year alone, deliveries of machine tools to military-industrial complex enterprises in Russia were recorded from at least 12 countries, including China, Taiwan, South Korea, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, and the USA. Contracts for deliveries planned for the next 2026 are also known.

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that all this must be stopped, and further pressure is needed on every entity in the world that helps Russia maintain exports, who helps transport oil.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decision sets tasks for state institutions, given the need to synchronize sanctions between Ukraine and its partners against the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision on the synchronization of sanctions between Ukraine and its partners against the Russian Federation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Taiwan
South Korea
France
Italy
Germany
China
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
