Zelenskyy: Russia received machine tools for military-industrial complex enterprises from 12 countries, including the US

Last year alone, deliveries of machine tools to military-industrial complex enterprises in Russia were recorded from at least 12 countries, including China, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, and the USA. All this needs to be stopped. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the press conference "Fair Play: How to Make Sanctions Work," as reported by the UNN correspondent.

Details

Unfortunately, even Western countries today still continue to supply Russia with equipment and critical components. Our experts have already recorded hundreds of types of different components contained in Russian drones and Russian missiles. Unfortunately, last year alone, deliveries of machine tools to military-industrial complex enterprises in Russia were recorded from at least 12 countries, including China, Taiwan, South Korea, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, and the USA. Contracts for deliveries planned for the next 2026 are also known. - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that all this must be stopped, and further pressure is needed on every entity in the world that helps Russia maintain exports, who helps transport oil.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decision sets tasks for state institutions, given the need to synchronize sanctions between Ukraine and its partners against the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision on the synchronization of sanctions between Ukraine and its partners against the Russian Federation.