Zelenskyy: Russia realized Ukraine's potential EU membership too late

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 5406 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 10960 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 10791 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
06:13 AM • 19769 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 27947 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 46047 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 38732 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 40216 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 40708 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 30986 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.5m/s
40%
755mm
Popular news
"Almost 500 combat vehicles per year": Germany significantly expands military support for UkraineSeptember 5, 01:24 AM • 7398 views
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with ZelenskyyVideoSeptember 5, 02:33 AM • 16568 views
Elon Musk invited to White House summit: what the billionaire replied06:58 AM • 3940 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 11100 views
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk about07:57 AM • 10226 views
Publications
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 11455 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto06:13 AM • 19790 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 22021 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 52517 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 37637 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Italy
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 20660 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 52517 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 21261 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 26599 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 28388 views
Actual
Financial Times
Fox News
Fake news
ChatGPT
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy: Russia realized Ukraine's potential EU membership too late

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia has finally realized the significance of Ukraine's EU membership, although it took too long. He also criticized certain European countries, particularly Hungary, for continuing to purchase Russian energy resources.

Zelenskyy: Russia realized Ukraine's potential EU membership too late

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia has finally realized the importance of Ukraine's EU membership, but stated that it took too long to reach this point. The head of state also drew attention to the behavior of certain European countries regarding Russian energy resources.

He stated this at a briefing in Uzhhorod with European Council President António Costa, writes UNN.

Details

We finally hear that the Russian Federation perceives Ukraine's EU membership. It's a pity that with such a delay. Since 2013, the Russian Federation has been moving towards this simple idea

— Zelenskyy stated, emphasizing the long-ignored prospect of Ukraine's integration into the EU.

The President added that if even Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun to realize this, certain European countries, especially Hungary, should pay attention to this and assess their position.

America is ready to participate: Zelenskyy on security guarantees for Ukraine05.09.25, 12:43 • 1266 views

In addition, Zelenskyy reported that during a conversation with former US President Donald Trump, the latter expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of European states that continue to purchase Russian oil and gas, reminding of the need to pressure Moscow to limit the financing of the war in Ukraine.

Recall

During a meeting with the European President, Zelenskyy emphasized the existence of a security guarantee plan with partners, which includes sky and sea protection. After the war, the Ukrainian army will be rearmed and modernized.

Stepan Haftko

Politics
Vladimir Putin
António Costa
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Uzhhorod