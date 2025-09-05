Zelenskyy: Russia realized Ukraine's potential EU membership too late

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia has finally realized the importance of Ukraine's EU membership, but stated that it took too long to reach this point. The head of state also drew attention to the behavior of certain European countries regarding Russian energy resources.

He stated this at a briefing in Uzhhorod with European Council President António Costa, writes UNN.

Details

We finally hear that the Russian Federation perceives Ukraine's EU membership. It's a pity that with such a delay. Since 2013, the Russian Federation has been moving towards this simple idea — Zelenskyy stated, emphasizing the long-ignored prospect of Ukraine's integration into the EU.

The President added that if even Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun to realize this, certain European countries, especially Hungary, should pay attention to this and assess their position.

In addition, Zelenskyy reported that during a conversation with former US President Donald Trump, the latter expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of European states that continue to purchase Russian oil and gas, reminding of the need to pressure Moscow to limit the financing of the war in Ukraine.

Recall

During a meeting with the European President, Zelenskyy emphasized the existence of a security guarantee plan with partners, which includes sky and sea protection. After the war, the Ukrainian army will be rearmed and modernized.