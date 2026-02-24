Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not intend to dismiss Ukraine's Ambassador to Great Britain Valerii Zaluzhnyi after a high-profile interview. Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with ARD, as reported by UNN.

I believe that now is not the time for politics, because there is a war. A free state - Zelenskyy said.

When asked for clarification on whether Zaluzhnyi remains in his ambassadorial post, Zelenskyy replied: "Probably."

What, did it seem like I wanted to fire him? - Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi gave a high-profile interview, where he spoke about the failure of the 2023 counteroffensive due to a lack of resources and the SBU searches in 2022, which he regarded as an act of intimidation. He said that he had warned the President's Office about his readiness to call in military personnel to protect the command center.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that public discussion of the details of Valerii Zaluzhnyi's interview is inappropriate, as it concerns a warring army. He has not communicated with Zaluzhnyi since the publication.