Zelenskyy reproached partners who hugged and shook Putin's hand

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 5022 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 23637 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 29649 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 29042 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 51955 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 24853 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 25904 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 23204 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 25475 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 50961 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.2m/s
66%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 262036 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 253794 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 251033 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 244639 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 8758 views
Publications
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 4976 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 19526 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 51931 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 37551 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 50948 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 6590 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 10856 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 13920 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 31199 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 44140 views
Actual
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
BFM TV
Shahed-136
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Zelenskyy reproached partners who hugged and shook Putin's hand

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

President Zelenskyy stated that some partners, who declare their fight against the Russian aggressor, are simultaneously meeting with Putin in China. He emphasized that international pressure is insufficient, and Putin does not feel threatened, having significant financial reserves.

Zelenskyy reproached partners who hugged and shook Putin's hand

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that some partners say they want to fight the Russian aggressor, but in parallel they go to China and shake hands with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He said this in an interview with Le Point, as reported by UNN.

Details

The President emphasized that international pressure exists, and Ukraine is grateful to its partners for it, but this pressure is not enough.

There are ways to circumvent sanctions. Some of our partners say they want to fight the Russian aggressor, but we see them in China (at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which took place in Tianjin with the participation of Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, and many other leaders – ed.): they hug, greet, and shake hands, even if they are covered in blood. This is politics. And that's why Putin doesn't feel such a threat. In his country, Putin doesn't consider the wishes or opinions of the people. He rules the country as if his hands are on its neck. And that's why there is no social explosion in Russia. The pressure from Western partners is not strong enough economically; Putin still has financial reserves 

- Zelenskyy noted.

Indian Prime Minister confirms support for peaceful settlement in Ukraine during phone call with Zelenskyy - Reuters30.08.25, 22:09 • 5446 views

He also commented on whether Russia would agree to a peace treaty before suffering a real military setback.

She definitely doesn't want that. We all need to know about her goals, especially considering that Putin is in a rather comfortable position today. He has absolute power, although without it he can very quickly turn into nothing. This is his philosophy. However, even in Soviet times, no one held so much power in their hands. Putin saves himself by clinging to power. He doesn't care about the economy. Of course, he has resources

 - Zelenskyy said.

But, as the President noted, in many regions, especially in rural areas, people are experiencing financial problems because all the wealth of the richest land in the world, the largest territory in the world, is now controlled by a narrow circle of people.

It is clear that Russia has a lot of money, and they don't spend it on social assistance... Creating decent living conditions for the population is expensive. They don't spend money on it, and that's why they have so many resources. Putin doesn't yet realize that his economy will suffer

- Zelenskyy stated.

The main task is to force Russia to stop the killings and the war – Zelenskyy03.09.25, 17:34 • 2796 views

Addition

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement on the results of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which took place on August 31 – September 1, 2025, in Tianjin. The statement said that the final declaration of the summit does not contain any mention of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine