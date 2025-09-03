The main task is to force Russia to stop the killings and the war – Zelenskyy

Currently, the main task is to force Russia to stop the killings and the war, because Russian dictator Vladimir Putin thinks he can overcome the difficulties.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, reports UNN.

Details

The main task now is to force Russia to stop the killings and the war, because Putin thinks he can overcome the difficulties, but we know how to change that. The Russian economy is already in a difficult state, there is a fuel shortage. There are certain personnel problems, plus Putin's constant bowing to China, to whom he tries to sell as much raw material as possible. All this speaks for itself. Sanctions really work - Zelenskyy stated.

He emphasized that it is necessary to continue to pressure Russia with sanctions and tariffs until it realizes that this war will be over.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that a strong desire from the US is needed and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be at the negotiating table.