The main task is to force Russia to stop the killings and the war – Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the main task is to force Russia to stop the war and killings. He emphasized that sanctions are working, and pressure on Russia must continue.
Currently, the main task is to force Russia to stop the killings and the war, because Russian dictator Vladimir Putin thinks he can overcome the difficulties.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, reports UNN.
Details
The main task now is to force Russia to stop the killings and the war, because Putin thinks he can overcome the difficulties, but we know how to change that. The Russian economy is already in a difficult state, there is a fuel shortage. There are certain personnel problems, plus Putin's constant bowing to China, to whom he tries to sell as much raw material as possible. All this speaks for itself. Sanctions really work
He emphasized that it is necessary to continue to pressure Russia with sanctions and tariffs until it realizes that this war will be over.
Addition
Zelenskyy stated that a strong desire from the US is needed and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be at the negotiating table.