Zelenskyy: PURL is a reliable mechanism for American air defense missiles to counter Russian ballistic missiles; we count on its continued operation

The PURL program remains a reliable mechanism for purchasing American air defense missiles, which most effectively counter Russian ballistic missiles, and contributions of $584 million have already been announced for early 2026, but the need reaches $15 billion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, calling on partners to expand their contributions, UNN writes.

Details

"I am grateful to everyone who contributes to PURL. In 2026, we already have financial contributions from the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Iceland, and Latvia totaling $584 million," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

The President emphasized that "Russia continues its attempts to destroy our critical infrastructure, and PURL remains a reliable mechanism for purchasing American air defense missiles, which most effectively counter Russian ballistic missiles." "This gives us the opportunity to protect the energy system during the winter cold," he noted.

"At the same time, the total need for PURL in 2026 is $15 billion. This will help deprive Russia of the tool of air terror, and we call on everyone interested in security to join and expand their contributions to the PURL program," Zelenskyy pointed out.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to every state that helps protect lives.

"We expect the program to continue to work effectively – it really helps," Zelenskyy noted.

Addition

Earlier, Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov noted that Ukraine needs the help of partners to counter ballistic threats, and at meetings within "Ramstein, including with the Supreme Commander of the Allied Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, they discussed "the PURL program as a key mechanism for providing Ukraine with critically needed missiles."