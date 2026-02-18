Zelenskyy: PURL is a reliable mechanism for American air defense missiles to counter Russian ballistic missiles; we count on its continued operation

$43.260.09
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 528 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 8508 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 12491 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 11752 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 17152 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 20808 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 15880 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17014 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 25579 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 39594 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
Publications
Exclusives
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in GenevaFebruary 18, 05:31 AM
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesFebruary 18, 06:29 AM
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor GeneralFebruary 18, 07:39 AM
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in Ukraine09:27 AM
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media09:58 AM
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 8512 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtFebruary 17, 10:46 AM
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsFebruary 16, 02:10 PM
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 2640 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 4994 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 18401 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 31017 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 26230 views
The Guardian

Zelenskyy: PURL is a reliable mechanism for American air defense missiles to counter Russian ballistic missiles; we count on its continued operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The PURL program remains a reliable mechanism for purchasing American air defense missiles. Contributions of $584 million have already been announced for 2026, but the need reaches $15 billion.

Zelenskyy: PURL is a reliable mechanism for American air defense missiles to counter Russian ballistic missiles; we count on its continued operation

The PURL program remains a reliable mechanism for purchasing American air defense missiles, which most effectively counter Russian ballistic missiles, and contributions of $584 million have already been announced for early 2026, but the need reaches $15 billion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, calling on partners to expand their contributions, UNN writes.

Details

"I am grateful to everyone who contributes to PURL. In 2026, we already have financial contributions from the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Iceland, and Latvia totaling $584 million," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

The President emphasized that "Russia continues its attempts to destroy our critical infrastructure, and PURL remains a reliable mechanism for purchasing American air defense missiles, which most effectively counter Russian ballistic missiles." "This gives us the opportunity to protect the energy system during the winter cold," he noted.

"At the same time, the total need for PURL in 2026 is $15 billion. This will help deprive Russia of the tool of air terror, and we call on everyone interested in security to join and expand their contributions to the PURL program," Zelenskyy pointed out.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to every state that helps protect lives.

"We expect the program to continue to work effectively – it really helps," Zelenskyy noted.

Addition

Earlier, Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov noted that Ukraine needs the help of partners to counter ballistic threats, and at meetings within "Ramstein, including with the Supreme Commander of the Allied Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, they discussed "the PURL program as a key mechanism for providing Ukraine with critically needed missiles."

Julia Shramko

